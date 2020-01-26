Bishop Silas Yego says not keen on state job as he retires

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 26 – Long-serving AIC Presiding Bishop Silas Yego has declared that he is not interested in a state job as he handed over to Reverend Abraham Mulwa.

Bishop Yego whose has served on the post for 18 years said the journey has been marked with great developmental strides in terms of church growth and initiation of development projects.

“I am telling my friend Uhuru that I am not looking for a job,” he said, “I am a missionary I don’t want to be a chairman of anything.” He, however, told anyone keen to support him to send him money.

Incoming Bishop Mulwa however, urged President Kenyatta to consider appointing him a Head of State of Commendation in recognition of his efforts over the years.

“Your Excellency, let this old man be given MBS, and get him something to do, he has served the church well,” Rev Mulwa said.

And when President Kenyatta took to the podium, he said, he will for sure get the retired bishop a job.

When the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Archbishop Eliud Wabukhala retired, he was appointed Chairman of the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC).

Sunday’s installation of Rev Mulwa as the new AIC presiding bishop was also attended by Deputy President William Ruto and several other leaders.

Speaking to the congregation, the President thanked Bishop Yego for his steadfast leadership of the church over the years during which AIC, founded in 1895, significantly grew its footprint in the country and the region.

“You are handing over a much larger church and a more grounded church, and I am sure the new Presiding Bishop will take it to greater heights,” the President told Bishop Yego as he assured the church in Kenya that the government will continue working with religious institutions in efforts to create unity and prosperity.

“I appreciate the role churches play in supporting government in healthcare, education, counseling, and many more areas. We shall continue working together in seeking peace and unity,” the President assured.

President Kenyatta urged Kenyans to remain united and called on leaders to always remember that leadership is a call to serve the public.

Other leaders who attended the service included former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen, Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja among others.