BBI task force extension gazetted amid uproar from Ruto and his allies

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13- The Extension of the Building Bridges Initiative Taskforce Team has officially been gazetted.

In a gazette notice issued Monday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said he extended the term of the Steering Committee on the Implementation of the Building Bridges, renaming it United Kenya Taskforce Report which will be led by Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, has appointed the Steering Committee on the Implementation of the Building Bridges to a United Kenya Taskforce Report,” a part of the notice read.

The team unveiled its report at the Bomas of Kenya on November 27 last year, sparking mixed reactions.

While a section of politicians have endorsed the report presented by the Haji team, rival political formations especially those allied to DP William Ruto have differed on its implementation.

On Sunday, Ruto accused the Orange Democratic Movement Party (ODM) of being hypocritical about their agenda on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report in the wake of countrywide political meetings.

He was particularly angered by a meeting in Kisii last week, which was attended by ODM party leader Raila Odinga, Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi, Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru among others.

While the leaders said the meeting was part of a series planned across the country to popularise the document, Ruto and his allies see it as a launchpad for Odinga Presidential campaign line-up.

In a tweet, DP Ruto faulted the Raila Odinga-led party accusing it of “hijacking the BBI to craft its 2022 political line up”.

“The opposition, National Super Alliance (NASA) is already dismembered/dead; now dividing Jubilee,” he tweeted and accused the government, in which he serves, of “wasting public resources to popularise a document that already enjoy mass support.”

But in a swift rejoinder, pro-BBI MPs led by Suna East MP Junet Mohammed and Nominated MP Maina Kamanda on Monday called on the DP Ruto and his allies to “respect the President and stop using BBI for politicking.”

“He has refused to support the President’s war on corruption, he has attacked the Directorate of Criminal Investigation, The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and attacked the head of these institutions in public,” Junet said,” he is not genuine.