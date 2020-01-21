Bahati lawmaker surrenders shotgun, pistol following revocation of firearms certificate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAKURU, Kenya, Jan 21 – Nakuru lawmaker Kimani Njunjiri surrendered his shotgun a pistol to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Tuesday following the revocation of his firearm certificate by the State.

The revocation followed his remarks over a recent embarrassing incident where Deputy President William Ruto was denied access to a newly refurbished official resident in Mombasa.

Njunjiri was ordered to return the firearms after being grilled on the remarks on Monday, police indicating that his statement had the potential of sparking unrest in the Rift Valley region.

Security detail attached to the outspoken legislator was also withdrawn.

Addressing the media after the session with detectives at the DCI regional bureau on Monday Ngunjiri said he was challenged on the veracity of his claims.

“I am wondering why they are asking me, yet the information was in a section of the media, they should instead ask the media houses that published the story,” he said.

Ngunjiri added that he was only concerned about the alleged eviction of DP Ruto from his official residence in Mombasa and did not intend to incite the masses.

More to follow…