Babu Owino wants bond terms reviewed in attempted murder case

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 30 – Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has filed two urgent applications, with one seeking a review of his bond terms.

In the application lodged Thursday, Owino said the Sh10 million cash bail he was granted is too high and has asked a magistrate’s court to slash it.

He also wants the Director of Public Prosecutions barred from commenting on the criminal case he is facing, after shooting a DJ on the neck during a drink-out at B-Club in Nairobi’s Kilimani area two weeks ago.

Through his lawyers Duncan Okachi, Danstun Omari and Cliff Ombeta, the MP wants DPP Noordin Haji stopped from making comments over the decision of the trial magistrate to release him on a cash bail of Sh10 million.

“The DPP has no right to comment on matters pending before court, if he is aggrieved with the decision of the court he can only appeal,” his lawyers said in papers filings seen by Capital FM.

In the first application, Babu is seeking a review of the bail terms issued by trial Magistrate Francis Andayi.

The controversial MP is out after having deposited the initial Sh2.5 million as ordered by the court which gave him four months to clear the balance.

A ruling on the matter will be issued on Friday.

The victim of the shooting, Felix Orinda, a DJ, is still admitted to the Nairobi Hospital where he is nursing a neck injury. Medics said he is out of danger.