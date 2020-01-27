Babu Owino secures Sh10mn cash bail, forbidden from drinking alcohol in public

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino was Monday released on a Sh10 million cash bail which the court said will be used to settle the medical bill of DJ Evolve whom he shot at Nairobi’s B-Club about 10 days ago.

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi ordered him to deposit the amount in court in four equal installments of Sh2.5 million each.

He was further directed to deposit two sureties of a similar amount, his passport and told not to drink or have any intoxicant in a public place.

In further measures outlined by the court, the lawmaker was forbidden from drinking in public, a directive emanating from the second charge he faced – carrying a firearm while drunk and disorderly.

The decision to have Owino freed on bail ended a 10-day detention period out of which seven days were spent a remand prison in Nairobi’s Industrial Area.

He was also gagged from commenting about the ongoing case where he was charged with attempted murder charge.

Owino entered a plea of not guilty for attempting to kill DJ Evolve, and a second charge of behaving in a disorderly manner while carrying a firearm on Monday, January 20.