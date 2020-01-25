All set for BBI rally in Mombasa amid tight security

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 25 – All is set for Saturday’s Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally in Mombasa, where two opposing political factions will face each other for the first time since the raging debate on the peace initiative kicked off.

There was heavy security deployment in Mombasa in what Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai said is aimed at ensuring there is peace.

The meeting at Mama Ngina grounds, will be attended by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is a close ally of President Uhuru Kenyatta since their March 2018handshake that ended their acrimony brought about by a bitter presidential election in which Odinga lost.

Leaders loyal to Deputy President William Ruto who is uncomfortable with the relationship of the two have vowed to attend today’s meeting after staying away from two held recently in Kisii and Kakamega. Officials say Ruto will not attend the meeting.

“After consultations as leaders we have decided in order to pursue the original spirit of the BBI that we will participate and where necessary take charge of these public rallies. We shall participate and contribute towards the success of the already organized rallies across the country beginning with Mombasa, so we are saying see you in Mombasa this Saturday,” said Kipchumba Murkomen, the Senate Majority Leader.

Murkomen said as they join the meetings, they intend to redirect BBI conversation to a people-centric approach with issues such as unemployment, the economy, social justice, human rights expected to take feature prominently.

“At the moment the discussion is centered on pursuit of political power and positions by leaders,” he said.

Murkomen, however, said the meetings shouldn’t be conducted using public funds.

This angered leaders fully supporting the BBI initiative, with Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho declaring “this is a meeting for the coast, let them not come to disrupt it. They are welcome but they will not be allowed to speak.”

The statement was immediately condemned, with Deputy President Ruto saying “BBI is for all Kenyans. No one has a right to lecture anyone or decide who will attend and who will not.”

On Friday, rowdy youth disrupted a press conference by two MPs Aisha Jumwa (Malindi) and Mohamed Ali (Nyali), raising the stakes for the meeting. Police have assured adequate security will be deployed on Saturday following fears of a clash due to statements from Tanga Tanga MPs and their Kieleweke counterparts who have declared leaders allied to Ruto are welcome to attend but will not be given a chance to speak.

Murkomen said the lawmakers who will soon meet for a retreat will be organizing more meetings in other parts of the country for deeper consultations, including at the constituency level.

“We shall soon announce the calendar of complimentary rallies to reinforce those already published to these rallies everybody irrespective of political opinion is invited,” he stated, “We oppose the use of public funds in organizing BBI rallies unless appropriated by Parliament or county assemblies, our participation and organization of our BBI rallies shall be through personal contributions from the members.”

Majority whip Benjamin Washiali said the lawmakers support BBI, but remain opposed to the use of public funds in holding the meetings.

“We are not opposed to BBI, what we are opposed to is the use of public resources,” stated Washiali.