6 aliens arrested in Mwingi amid heightened crackdowns targeting illegal immigrants

, MWINGI, Kenya, Jan 15 – Police in Mwingi, Kitui County, Wednesday arrested six aliens believed to have originated from Somalia, just two days following the arrest of eighteen others.

The six were arrested in Mutwangombe area, along Mwingi-Garrissa highway on their way to the capital, Nairobi.

Abdul Rashid Mohammed, Mohammed Ali Bare, Deck Mohamed, Salat Abdul Rahaman, Abdikadir Hussein and Mohammed Takar were captured during a multi-agency crackdown along the highway.

Mwingi East police boss Nicholas Mutua confirmed the six did not have valid identification documents to allow them into the county.

The aliens were traveling in a bus from Dadaab, Garissa County.

The suspects were detained at Mwingi Central Police Station as investigations got underway.