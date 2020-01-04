4 Ruto-allied Nakuru lawmakers locked out of President Kenyatta’s function

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAKURU, Kenya, Jan 14 – There was drama at the former Rift Valley Provincial Headquarters when four legislators allied to Deputy President William Ruto were barred from entering the venue.

Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, Nakuru Town West MP David Gikaria, Martha Wangari (Gilgil) and Samuel Gachobe (Subukia) had Tuesday gone to attend a presidential function where President Uhuru Kenyatta was expected to issue about 68,000 titles deed to settlers in Njoro, Gilgil, Rongai and Naivasha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kihika and Gikaria came to the venue twice and pleaded with the security officers to let him in to no avail.

“We were informed that orders from above are that we cannot be allowed entry because we belong to an Unwanted Faction! Meanwhile we are building bridges and uniting the nation,” Kihika lamented laughing off President Kenyatta’s unity initiative which she said was being used to sow division.

Kikaria gave up and left the venue in a huff having told the officers to keep the meeting to themselves.

Gikaria lamented that his time will come when he will be then one vetting who goes in.

Charity Kathambi of Njoro also boycotted the meeting despite most of the beneficiaries being her constituents.

Other Ruto allies in the area include Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati) and County Woman Representative Liza Chelule and Naivasha MP Jayne Kihara had not shown up at the meeting by the time of publishing this article.

MPs Wangari and Gachobe were later allowed to enter the function following the intervention of the Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya to have them allowed in.

The RC sent Nakuru County Commissioner to go pick the two legislators from the gate.

This comes as the gap between the Kenyatta-allied Kieleweke faction of the Jubilee Party and Deputy President William Ruto-leaning Tanga Tanga teams widens.

The President was expected at the meeting around 3pm Tuesday.