2 Kitui county officials charged in multi-million tender fraud case

, KITUI, Kenya, Jan 21 – Two Kitui County officials were Tuesday charged with the irregular and fraudulent awarding of tenders amounting to Sh891 million.

The two –Shadrak Muli Munyithya and Joshua Munyaka – were arraigned before Senior Magistrate Stephen Mbungi before whom they pleaded not guilty to three charges; abuse of power, flaunting procurement laws and illegal award of tenders.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in a statement issued on Friday, January 17, said the two irregularly and fraudulently awarded a firm identified as Thika Motor Dealers with a tender to buy five lorries without following the due process.

The value of the lorries was not disclosed in court.

Munyaka was released on a Sh3 million bond with an alternative of a Sh1 million cash bail.

The second suspect, Muli, was freed on a Sh1 million bond with an alternative of Sh500, 000 cash bail.

The magistrate however barred the procurement officials from accessing their offices.

The court directed the EACC to supervise the change of crucial procurement management systems passwords with the procurement head required to hand over the office immediately.

The pretrial of the suspects was slated for February 3.