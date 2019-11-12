Panic as fire breaks out at Mombasa Hospital

, MOMBASA, Kenya Nov 12 – More than 100 patients were evacuated on Tuesday night when a huge fire broke out at Mombasa Hospital.

The Kenya Red Cross said patients were quickly evacuated to Aga Khan Hospital, with no immediate reports of casualties.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The patients have been evacuated and taken to Aga Khan Hospital,” the Kenya Red Cross said in a statement.

Coast Regional Police Chief Rashid Yaqub said the fire was caused by a gas cylinder that exploded in the hospital’s kitchen.

“It is a gas cylinder that exploded, but luckily there was no injuries,” he told journalists.

Mombasa Hospital is one of the oldest medical facility built in 1890s by the Imperial British East Africa Company.

It has 125-bed capacity.

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho was admitted at the facility last week, when he was suffering from malaria and was even visited by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo.