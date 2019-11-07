Kenyatta signs 2019 Finance Bill revoking capping of bank interest rates 

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 7 – President Uhuru Kenyatta Thursday morning at State House, Nairobi signed into law the Finance Bill 2019.

The Finance Act 2019, among other provision, repeals section 33b of the Banking Act that provides for the capping of bank interest rates.

The new law also introduces tax on income raised from the digital marketplace as a measure of ensuring equity in taxation.

The repeal of section 33b of the Banking Act is expected to enhance access to credit by the private sector especially the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME’s) as well as cut out exploitative shylocks and other unregulated lenders.