DPP Haji revokes lawyer Philip Murgor’s appointment as special counsel

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has formally revoked the appointment of city lawyer Philip Murgor as a public prosecutor.

The revocation is contained in the Kenya Gazette published on Friday in which Haji notified members of public that he has deleted Murgor from the list of the special prosecutors.

His status as Prosecutor was the subject of a heated debate in a murder case involving his client Sarah Wairimu.

Wairimu is facing trial for the murder of Dutch golfer Tob Cohen.

On September 26, lawyer for Cohen siblings Cliff Ombeta told a Nairobi court Murgor cannot act as defense counsel because he was appointed as a Special Public Prosecutor in January 2019 for a period of two years.

Murgor was hired on a two-year contract alongside former Mombasa Mayor Taib Ali Taib and lawyer James Kihara as Haji aimed at strengthening the capacity at his office considering the increasing complexity of graft.

Lady Justice Stella Mutuku dismissed Ombeta’s objection, allowing Murgor to represent Wairimu noting that he was no longer a prosecutor.

“No person should be forced to remain in office ..his resignation was immediate after issuing the letter to the appointing authority. He is properly before this court and his representation does not have any conflict of interest,” she ruled in October.