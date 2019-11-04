4 police officers interdicted over brutality against JKUAT students

, NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 12 – Four police officers who were captured on video beating up rioting students at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology during Monday’s protests have been interdicted.

Police Headquarters said the officers were interdicted on orders of Inspector General of Police Hilary Mutyambai who had vowed action after the video went viral.

“The officers have been interdicted,” a senior police officer told Capital FM New, “The IG is categorical that they must be held to account.”

Mutyambai said he had directed the Internal Affairs Unit within the National Police Service to undertake the investigations on the matter after numerous concerns.

Lobby group Amnesty International is among organisations that have condemned the incident, and demanded an end to violent policing.

“Following the unfortunate incident, the Internal Affairs Unit has been directed to commence investigations and make recommendations for action within 24 hours,” Mutyambai said in a statement, “Any police officer found culpable will be held accountable.”

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has also condemned the brutality on the protesting students, and demanded action.

Videos showing anti-riot police officers brutalising students have gone viral on social media, raising fresh concerns on professionalism within the National Police Service.

Several students were injured during yesterday’s protests in in Juja, with some said to have sustained gunshot injuries.