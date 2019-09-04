Wendy Waeni’s former manager to remain in custody for 5 days

, NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 4- Joseph Mwangi Nduta alias Joe, the embattled former manager of teen star Wendy Waeni, will remain in police custody for five days to enable detectives complete investigations.

Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi on Tuesday ordered Mwangi remanded at Kilimani Police Station after detectives requested to hold him for a week to complete investigations for allegedly threatening Waeni’s mother.

“In my view, he is a flight risk and might interfere with investigations. He went into hiding and switched off his mobile phones. He confessed that he went into hiding,” ruled Ochoi.

He also dismissed the explanation given by Mwangi that he was receiving threats from unknown numbers saying that it is not factual as he did not report the said threat to police.

“It is clear that he went into hiding for fear of arrest. I therefore, find the application by the prosecution merited and grant them 5 days,” said Ochoi.

The court heard that the suspect is being investigated over forgery and threatening Waeni’s mother, Magdalene Mbele Syombua.

He is accused of forging a letter purporting to be the Interior and National Coordination Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and sent it via an email address to the complainant, Syombua, so as to intimidate her.

Wendy is a Kenyan contortionist who has performed for audiences around the world, including before presidents Uhuru Kenyatta and Paul Kagame of Rwanda.

The court was told that the suspect is also wanted by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Children Protection Unit for interrogation for other offences involving the minor.

Mwangi was arrested on Monday after the DCI appealed to the public to give information on his whereabouts.

The investigating officer informed the court that after committing the said offences, the suspect switched off all of his known mobile phones, making his arrest difficult.