Starehe Boys alumni in 1000km charity cycle to raise Sh5mn

, NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 2 – Four alumni of Starehe Boys Centre, a parent and a friend of the Centre on Saturday reached the halfway mark of their ten-day cycling challenge to raise funds for the school.

The group reached the 500-kilometer mark on day five of their ten-day sojourn across Kenya, with the aim of raising Sh5 million.

The 1000 Kilometres “Gokibiko Starehe Charity Cycle Ride”, from Busia to Mombasa aims to raise Sh5 million that will go towards the Griffin Memorial Endowment Trust (GMET) Fund.

The old ‘Starehians’ undertaking the task is Samuel Kibiko, John Odor, Fredrick Njoroge and Ian Mwangi. Also undertaking the charity cycle ride is a current Starehe student’ parent, Peter Gitu. Fredrick Njoroge will be featuring in the exercise after participating in the Tour de Machakos in 2016 and 2018.

Kibiko was the brainchild behind the inaugural cycle ride that began in 2018 where a total of Sh2.56m was raised.

“I urge Starehe students both old and current from both the boys and the girls’ schools to be active participants by contributing every term towards GMET to secure not only their future, but for those who will come after them,” he said.

Kenyans are also urged to support the initiative by sending their contributions to: MPESA:949494: Account: GoKibiko

The Trust manages endowment funds for both the Starehe Boys’ and Starehe Girls’ Centres, with a view to securing places for more needy boys and girls.

The grueling journey, which started on Tuesday August 27 in Busia County, will culminate in the Coastal Town of Mombasa where they are expected on September 7 after making ten stop-overs.

Apart from the charity cycle ride, Starehe Boys’ Centre and School are also marking the 60th anniversary (Diamond Jubilee) this year.

The centre currently has in its care 1097 students from all the 47 counties, 78 per cent of whom are drawn from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Over 14,400 boys have gone through the centre since its inception, officials said.