Sossion extends olive branch to KNUT’s top brass as court stops ouster bid

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2 – Embattled Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) Secretary General Wilson Sossion has said he does not hold grudge against any of his colleagues in the National Executive Council (NEC) following his ouster last week.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday, Sossion instead invited them to join hands with him and forge a united future for the union that has been rocked by leadership wrangles culminating in NEC decision to oust him as Secretary General on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wish everyone well and I thank the members of KNUT. This was but a storm which shall leave the Union stronger, better and more organized. Members of NEC are my best friends and we know this matter was more external than internal. As the chief administrator of the union. I want to assure you that work will go on and I will execute my duties well,” he said.

Sossion encouraged his colleagues to respect as decision by Lady Justice Helen Wasilwa on Monday reinstating him as KNUT Secretary General pending determination of a petition, he filed challenging his removal from office.

“There is no conflict that cannot be resolved and there are institutions which are set up in this country to resolve conflicts and one of them is the court,” he said.

“I urge my colleagues to respect the laws of this country and let them know that there is enough room for all of us to represent teachers and do the agenda of teachers. I do not wish to see any further strain to this organization by unnecessary strife that is uncalled for,” Sossion added.

In her ruling, Justice Wasilwa directed that Sossion should continue holding office pending the hearing of an application by the union boss seeking the nullification of last week’s NEC meeting and the resolution to have him dethroned.

Sossion was last week on Friday ousted as KNUT’s Secretary General after weeks of acrimony that culminated to a hurriedly convened NEC meeting.

The meeting, held despite a court order obtained by Sossion to stop it, resolved to have his deputy, Hesbon Otieno, take over as Secretary General in an acting capacity.

The changes were the transmitted to the Ministry for Labour and Social Protection.

During a press conference on Friday, the union’s National Chairperson Wycliffe Omucheyi said the new Secretary General will work towards the normalization of relations with the Teachers Service Commission that had deteriorated over time.

“I want to tell our members that we are on the right path. We want to have a good relationship with our employer, and good leadership for the prosperity of our union.”

“We resolved that the current Secretary-General vacates office because of some anomalies, including making decisions without consulting NEC members and having bad relations with our employer TSC,” Omucheyi added.