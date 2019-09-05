Senate accepts Sh316.5bn allocated to counties in Division of Revenue Bill

,

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – The Senate has accepted a Sh316.5 billion allocation for counties proposed in the revised 2019 Division of Revenue Bill, despite expressing reservations on the enactment of the Appropriation Act (2019) without its concurrence.

Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen and his Minority counterpart James Orengo however vowed to sustain their petition challenging the Appropriation Act (2019).

The stalemate over division of revenue has threatened to paralyze operations in counties following the rejection of the Sh316.5 billion.

The National Assembly agreed to revise the allocation from an earlier Sh310 billion after the Senate and Council of Governor’s demanded for Sh335 billion, a benchmark set by Controller of Budget and Commission on Revenue Allocation.

More to follow…