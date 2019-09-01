Ruto urges MPs, Senators to find urgent solution to counties’ revenue crisis

, NAKURU, Kenya Sep 1 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged the National Assembly and the Senate to put the interests of the people at heart and iron out the Division of Revenue standoff.

He warned that the collapse of the dialogue between the two Houses on the matter could put devolution, the root of Kenya’s development, in danger.

“We cannot afford to jeopardise devolution, which has seen a lot of transformation in this country. Work must be done fast by the parties involved so that the disagreement is cleared,” he said on Saturday in Subukia and Nakuru Town East constituencies in Nakuru County where he launched various development projects.

He was accompanied by Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika, MPs Martha Wangari (Gilgil), David Gikaria (Nakuru Town East), Samuel Gachobe (Subukia), Kimani Kuria (Molo) and Joseph Tonui (Kuresoi South).

Others were Charles Kamuren (Baringo South), Kimani Ichungwa (Kikuyu), Liza Chelule (Woman Rep, Nakuru) and Gideon Keter (nominated).

The Deputy President said it was in the interest of the country that county governments thrive.

Governors have warned of a shutdown in the counties unless the national government disburses Sh335 billion and not Sh316 which President Uhuru Kenyatta insists is available.

“And that is why as the national government, we will continue pushing for the National Assembly and the Senate to intensify their talks for an amiable solution,” he added.

The position, he said, had also been assumed by President Kenyatta that the final figure be an output of the consensus built by the two parties.

Ruto asked both Houses to use structures put in place by the Constitution to create an agreement on revenue sharing.

Governor Kinyanjui lauded the new form of leadership that Kenya was undergoing, observing that it was oriented towards offering solutions to challenges facing the people.

“We appreciate the fact that despite the disagreement and collapse of dialogue over the Division of Revenue Bill, leaders are determined to iron it out without engaging in protests,” he said.

The Governor added that he would continue supporting President Kenyatta and his deputy as they seek to transform the lives of the people.

It is a sentiment that was backed by Gikaria, who noted that the promise to support Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid would not change.

“For continuity of the Jubilee projects, and the President’s legacy, we have to support Dr Ruto. He has the will and capacity to take this country to a higher development level,” he explained.

Nakuru Senator Kihika argued that “when the time comes, Nakuru and the entire country would stand by Dr Ruto” because of this development track-record.

On her part, Ms Wangari asked leaders to cease the politics of ethnicity for there is no space for retrogressive politics but only for development.

The leaders pledged to work with Ruto and support his presidency in 2022.