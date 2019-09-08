Ruto pursues Mudavadi to support his 2022 presidential bid

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 8 – Deputy President William Ruto has asked Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi to support his push for the presidency in 2022.

Speaking in Sabatia Constituency in Vihiga County, Ruto urged Mudavadi to join him to form a political pact that would help them form the next government.

“The first time I came here was in 2007 when we were campaigning for a Raila Odinga presidency where Musalia Mudavadi was to become the Deputy. Now I have come back to ask Mudavadi to join my team so that we can form a government,” Ruto told Sabatia residents.

This was the first time that the Deputy President personally pursued Mudavadi, who is western region’s foremost political leader.

Mudavadi has already declared his interest in running for the 2022 presidency.

Ruto urged Sabatia residents to support his presidential bid, over that of ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga saying that he was a better candidate.

“There are people who are very good in forming government. Others are experts in forming opposition teams. Be wary of which side you support,” he said.

Sirisia MP John Walukhe also urged Mudavai to side with Ruto in 2022, saying that the move would prepare him for presidency in future.

“After the retirement of President Uhuru Kenyatta, we know that Ruto will become president. God will give Musalia good health so that after Ruto’s 10-year term, he can take over,” he said.

Ruto was in Vihiga County to support women empowerment groups totaling to about 400.