PSC to interview 8,000 youths for government internships

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 3 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) is Tuesday set to commence interviews for some 8,000 youths shortlisted for internship slots within government ministries, departments and agencies.

The week-long interviews set to conclude next Wednesday will see 3,600 youths absorbed for paid internships.

ADVERTISEMENT

“PSC Chairperson Stephen Kirogo accompanied by CEO Simon Rotich will launch the exercise at Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology in Nakuru county on Tuesday at 9am,” Browne Kutswa, PSC’s Deputy Director of Public Communication said in a statement dispatched Tuesday morning.

“The Commission has dispatched several teams led by commissioners to various centres across the country to interview over 8000 shortlisted candidates who applied for the positions that were advertised in the press in July this year,” he added.

The placements will last between 12 to 18 months.

According to PSC, the National Assembly will support the Public Service Internship Programme (PSIP) with an allocation of Sh1 billion.

PSIP is among initiatives unveiled in the governing Jubilee Party 2017 presidential campaign manifesto as part of the Uhuru Kenyatta-led administration commitment to youth empowerment.

The government pledged to offer 100,000 internship opportunities every year.

The National Employment Authority (NEA) submitted a raft of regulations to guide placements in government ministries, departments and agencies in June 2019 paving the way for the rollout of PSIP.

In January, the National Youth Council (NYC) also announced that graduates with internship experience will qualify for entry level government jobs.

NYC Chairperson, Fatuma Abubakar, said the move was among reforms undertaken following consultations with NEA to ensure youths are graduating from tertiary institutions are absorbed in the job market.

“The issue of young people being told that they need three years’ experience before being promoted will be a thing of the past,” she said during a ceremony when the inaugural NYC CEO, Raymond Ochieng, handed over to Roy Sasaka.

“Through county forums, we will sensitize young people, tell them about job placements, and about technical and vocational educational training programmes,” she added.

Kenyan universities produce over 50,000 graduates annually with a similar number graduating from Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.

Roy Sasaka said when he took over from Ochieng in January NYC will expedite the finalization and review of the National Youth Policy and the operationalization of the National Youth Council Act.