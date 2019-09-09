Probe launched as 3-year-old succumbs to wound inflicted by stray bullet fired by police

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Police are investigating an incident in which a three-year-old boy was shot dead by a stray bullet in Maziwa area, Kasarani, Nairobi.

Nairobi Police Boss Philip Ndolo told Capital FM News on Monday the boy was in their house Sunday evening when the bullet struck killing him instantly.

“Yes, there was an incident in Kasarani, and a young boy was shot dead by a stray bullet. We are currently probing the incident,” he said.

He stated that officers involved in the shooting claimed they were shooting in the air to scare a mob that was chasing them when the incident happened.

Ndolo said the officers had gone to the area to effect an arrest when a mob turned against them.

In a previous incident, Baby Samantha Pendo died in hospital after she was allegedly hit on the head by police officers who were on-duty quelling protests following the declaration of the 2017 presidential poll.

The post-mortem report showed her scalp was cracked and she had internal bleeding.

Her parents said she was asleep in her mother’s arms when police stormed into the home and beat her.