Policeman falls off and dies at Humphrey Kariuki’s Africa Spirits firm

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 2- A police officer fell off a staircase and died while on duty at Africa Spirits Limited that is owned by billionaire Humphrey Kariuki in Thika at the weekend.

According to Thika Deputy Sub-County Commander Bernard Oyoo, the Administration Police officer fell off from a staircase on the second floor of a building within the multi-million firm.

Oyoo said the exact cause of the man’s death will be established once a postmortem on his body is conducted, even though he said it is being treated as an accident.

“It was just an accident like any other,” Oyoo told Capital News.

The firm has been in the limelight in recent months after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) charged Kariuki and other top directors with tax evasion amounting to Sh41 billion, allegations Kariuki denies.

Kariuki was on August 19 charged with several counts related to tax evasion, and freed on a cash bail of Sh11 million.