Police officer attached to EACC arrested for allegedly stealing Sh416,000 exhibit

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 13 –Lilian Simiyu, a police officer seconded to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) offices in Mombasa, has been arrested for allegedly stealing Sh416,000 exhibit.

The officer, who was arrested on Thursday afternoon, is also accused of destroying exhibit in a case she was investigating, still within the county.

According to a police report seen by Capital FM News, the officer is set to face various charges, in yet another case of a law enforcer engaging in crime.

“She is now placed in the cells for further action,” police said in the report.

It is a case that comes at a time when several National Police Service officers have been arrested in the recent past for aiding and abetting the theft of cash in transit. Police headquarters remains silent on the worrying trend.

For example, three police officers are among suspects arrested following last week’s Sh72 million money heist that was executed at a Nairobi West ATM belonging to the Standard Chartered Bank.

The officers and three others were charged with robbery on Tuesday.

They allegedly posed as accredited armed police escort for cash in transit.

The officers also faced an additional charge of damaging property belonging to logistics firm G4S valued at Sh1 million.

The suspects were released on Sh1 million dual obligee surety bond each with an additional requirement for them to surrender their passports.

On Wednesday, three other police officers were arrested in Busia County, after they were found in possession of fake money amounting to millions of shillings.

Of those arrested included a senior officer seconded to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.