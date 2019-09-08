Nairobi County commits to pay Sh5.8 billion taxes it owes KRA

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 8 – Nairobi County Government has now committed to paying part of Sh5.8 billion taxes it owes the Kenya Revenue Authority.

In a statement, the tax collector said its summoned county government officials where Governor Mike Sonko devoted to clear the debt in an attempt to comply with the authority.

“KRA management met the Nairobi City County leadership team sought to be allowed to immediately make part payment of the amount due as a show of good faith in their attempt to regularize all their tax matters,” reads the statement.

The tax collector equally walked the officials through a sequence of events that led to the accumulation of the county debt, detailed compliance efforts and enforcement actions taken.

Among the taxes that the county has been accused of failing to remit is statutory Pay As You Earn Income Tax, Withholding Income Tax and Withholding VAT.

“Some of the tax arrears were accrued during the previous county government leadership,” the tax collector adds.

The two governing bodies also agreed that the county will ensure that they are up to date on remittance of withholding taxes.

KRA further reminded the county heads that its failure to remit withheld taxes had forced suppliers to complications while filing their returns.

The tax collector has in recent days shifted its focus on devolved counties after several of them were found guilty of deducting taxes from employees but failed to submit them to the authority.

Some of the governors that have been forced to face the authority include Kiambu County, under Ferdinand Waititu, over Sh3.2billion, Kilifi County, under Amason Kingi apparently owes KRA Sh2 billion, Okoth Obado’s Migori has Sh1.3 billion unsettled tax.

KRA said it shall not abate prosecution of taxpayers for an offense under a tax law despite payment of taxes as required under Section 108 of the Tax Procedure Act 2015

It also said it will to continually improve service delivery and revenue collection.