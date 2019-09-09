MP Ndindi Nyoro arrested for causing chaos in church

, MURANG’A Kenya Sep 9 – Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro was arrested on Monday night over an incident on Sunday when he disrupted a church event, in his backyard.

Nyoro was arrested in Murang’a, on live television, hours after Murang’a County Police Commander warned that he will have to face justice.

“Legal action will be taken against the MP and other culprits involved in the incident,” said Josphat Kinyua, the County Commander who confirmed the arrest.

Nyoro, a vocal member of Deputy President William Ruto’s Tanga Tanga group, is accused of storming Gitui Catholic Church where nominated MP Maina Kamanda of the Kieleweke group was presiding over a fundraiser.

Kamanda was accompanied by several other leaders who were being introduced when Nyoro arrived and demanded to take over the function because it was in his constituency, leading to chaotic scenes.

When police tried to arrest him outside the church, local youth shielded him to his car that drove off.

“The act of orchestrating chaos and disturbance at any place is a criminal offense and it is more regrettable when such an act is committed within the precincts of a house of worship,” the police commander warned.

Area Bishop Rt Rev James Wainaina too condemned the chaotic scenes and urged leaders to always maintain decorum.

“We call upon everyone, particularly the political class, to uphold the dignity of the places worship,” he said.

Prior to his arrest, a defiant Nyoro accused police of intimidating him, insisting he was justified in defending his position at his backyard.

“I am not a coward, I will not allow anyone to intimidate me,” he said.

His arrest was quickly condemned by leaders from his Tanga Tanga group–including from Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen.

“I am actually surprised that Nyoro has been arrested. I hope the Inspector General of Police remembers that power is transient and that we are merely temporary trustees in the offices bestowed upon us to serve and not to oppress others,” Murkomen tweeted, “I hope the DPP (Noordin Haji) will stand to be counted.”