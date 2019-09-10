Mariga locked out of Kibra by-election because he’s not a registered voter

, NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 10 – International footballer McDonald Mariga has suffered a major setback after the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) invalidated his candidature for the Kibra by-election because “he is not a registered voter.”

“My verdict is that after scrutinizing all the documented presented to me by the aspirant, he is not eligible,” IEBC’s Returning Officer said late Tuesday in nullifying the Jubilee aspirant who had hoped to win the November 7 by-election.

Mariga, who remained quiet all through, was accompanied by Langata MP Nick Korir, former legislator Bonny Khalwale, nominated Nairobi County Assembly Member Ann Thumbi, who was a lover to the former MP the late Ken Okoth.

“We will appeal this decision because Mariga is in the voters’ register,” Khalwale said, and accused IEBC of being “incompetent”

Khalwale who was accompanied by other leaders mainly those loyal to Deputy President William Ruto, insists that he has “evidence to show that my candidate is a voter with IEBC and has electors number, the responsibility is not just with the candidate but also with IEBC.”

Mariga told journalists, “it is sad because I am a registered voter and for sure we are going to appeal.”

Earlier Tuesday, Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) candidate Bernard Imran Okoth, who is a brother to former MP Okoth was cleared alongside Eliud Owallo of the Amani National Congress (ANC).

Kibra parliamentary seat fell vacant last month following the death of Ken Okoth who succumbed to cancer.