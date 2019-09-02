Mariga confirms he is in Kibra Parliamentary race

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 2 – International footballer MacDonald Mariga has confirmed that he is in the Kibra Parliamentary race, days after Jubilee Party disowned a letter to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) with his name.

Mariga was among candidates at the party headquarters in Pangani Monday, when he defended his candidature before the National Elections Board (NEB).

ADVERTISEMENT

“The meeting was about Jubilee’s manifesto and the constitution. I will wait for the ticket before I talk about my agenda for Kibra,” he told reporters.

Mariga said he is running for the Kibra seat as a way to give back to the community.

“I know how residents there live having been in Karanja myself. So I want to give back to the society,” he said and denied reports that he was influenced to run for the seat.

His interest in the seat has drawn a lot of attention due to his celebrity status, due to a successful football career.

The Raila Odinga-led Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is set to hold primaries this weekend, while the Amani National Congress (ANC) has already settled on Eliud Owalo, who was once a political advisor of the former Prime Minister.

The by-election, which is scheduled for November 7, has attracted several candidates. It was occasioned by the death of Ken Okoth, who was serving his second term as the area legislator.