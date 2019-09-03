KUSU calls for Prof Walingo’s resignation following exposé on runaway graft

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 – The Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) now wants Maasai Mara University Vice Chancellor Prof Mary Walingo to step aside to pave way for investigations on graft allegations leveled against her.

KUSU Secretary General Charles Mukhwaya told the press on Tuesday the university manager who is accused of presiding over runaway graft at the institution does not inspire confidence and should step aside until she is cleared by investigating authorities.

“She has to step out. She is a public officer and pursuant to the provisions of the Article 6 of the constitution of Kenya as a public officer and matters to do with integrity, she has lost it. She needs to step aside for investigations to be carried out. If she is not found guilty perhaps then she can get back,” Mukhwaya said.

The union also called for the dissolution of the University Council in order to protect public resources.

Mukhwaya who was flanked by other KUSU leaders also called for mandatory vetting of all Public University Vice Chancellors saying public university councils have become an avenue for VCs to plunder public resources.

“We expect Maasai Mara University Council to be dissolved. Mary Walingo is an employee of that council. Where was it (Council) when all these things were happening for all those years and we can tell you that we even called the Council Chairperson many times before this story came out and told him there was something wrong in his institution only for him to tell us that we can only reach him through Vice Chancellor’s office,” the union boss said.

“How do you go through the VC when your complaints are related to her?” Mukhwaya posed.

While expressing disappointment on how universities are being ran by their respective VCs, KUSU called on the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI)and Ethics Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate how university finances are managed arguing out that there is rampant embezzlement in all the public universities.

Mukhwaya and his team further stated that the Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha should intervene and bring to book officers domiciled at the education ministry who are said to be shielding rogue university administrators from accountability.

The union asked the ministry to deal decisively with university managers who fail to certify audit requirements.

KUSU was reacting to an exposé aired on a local television channel which put Walingo at the centre of a corruption scandal that may have led to the loss of over Sh190 million at the Maasai Mara University in Narok County.