KNUT controversy deepens as court reinstates Sossion

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 2 – The controversy at the giant Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has deepened after the Employment and Labour Relations court reinstated Secretary-General Wilson Sossion who was ousted last week.

Justice Helen Wasilwa on Monday directed that Sossion should continue holding office pending the hearing and determination of an application to nullify the ‘illegal’ National Elections Council meeting held last week.

ADVERTISEMENT

She further directed a status quo to be maintained at the union, where all previous KNUT officials are to remain in office pending the determination of the case.

She also revoked the change of bank accounts’ mandate by new officials.

Sossion was ousted last week after weeks of acrimony that culminated to a National Executive Council meeting, despite a court order obtained by Sossion barring it.

The meeting resolved to have his deputy Hesbon Otieno take over, in an acting capacity, with the change already communicated to the Labour Ministry.

Sossion was ousted after the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) de-registered him for his involvement in politics, having been nominated as a Member of Parliament, but he accuses the teachers’ employer of acting in bad faith, saying his de-registration has no backing in law.