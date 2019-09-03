Kitany-Linturi divorce case adjourned to Wednesday as applicant seeks compassionate leave

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 3 – A Nairobi magistrate court on Tuesday agreed to adjourn a scheduled cross examination of Marianne Kitany after she applied for a compassionate leave following the demise of her late father-in-law Mzee Linturi.

Kitany who is locked in a fierce divorce case with Meru Senator Mithika Linturi Tuesday morning pleaded with the court to adjourn until Friday saying she could not continue with her testimony following the demise of Linturi’s father on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her lawyer Danstan Omari asked trial magistrate Peter Gisora to adjourn an ongoing cross examination until Friday to allow her time to mourn the demise of Mzee Linturi.

Senator Linturi’s lawyers had raised objection to the application saying they were ready to proceed with the case.

One of the lawyers said “lies” told by Kitany during her cross examination could have caused Mzee Linturi shock resulting to his death.

Linturi’s defense particularly noted Kitany’s statement that she built a house for Senator Linturi in Meru as unfortunate, terming the claims “outright lies.”

They said being a member of the revered Njuri Ncheke – the supreme governing council of elders for the Meru people – Mzee Linturi may have been embarrassed to learn that a woman had built his son a house.

Kitany accuses Senator Linturi of neglecting her and unlawfully taking her properties among them land titles which the lawmaker, she says, used as security to acquire bank loans.