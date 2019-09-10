Kisumu MCAs eject colleagues allied to Speaker Oloo as sitting convened to install new Speaker

, KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 10 – Chaos erupted at the Kisumu County Assembly Tuesday afternoon after a section of Members of County Assembly (MCAs) forcefully ejected the Deputy Speaker on accusations of shielding embattled Assembly Speaker Onyango Oloo from accountability.

Nyalenda B MCA Joseph Olale forced his Kajulu counterpart Roy Samo who doubles up as the Deputy Speaker out of the Speaker’s seat in the chamber as a session convened to discuss Oloo’s conduct degenerated into chaos.

The anti-Oloo brigade evicted MCAs loyal to the Speaker, who has been charged with corruption, out of the Assembly.

Kisumu North MCA Elisha Oraro who had taken over as Temporary Speaker is set to be sworn in as Acting Speaker after the members resolved to oust Oloo citing gross misconduct and violation of Article 6 of the Constitution (2010) on leadership and integrity.

Oloo, a former Board Chairperson of the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) is accused of acting with others to inflate the cost of the Lake Basin Mall from Sh2.5 billion to Sh4.1 billion.

He is accused of receiving a Sh 17 million bribe from the firm contracted to build the mall to approve the variation of the construction cost by 57 per cent against procurement guidelines that only allow a variation of up to 25 per cent.