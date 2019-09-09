Kisumu man in fatal shooting incident following row over parking space denies murder charge

, KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 9 – Daniel Yona Jaoko, the suspect accused of shooting and killing another man over a parking row in Polyview estate in Kisumu on Monday denied a murder charge when he appeared before a magistrate court in Kisumu.

Jaoko denied killing the deceased, Peter Otieno Ogallo, who was a manager with Modern Coast Service in Kisumu on Saturday August 17, 2019.

Kisumu High Court Judge Fred Ochieng, however, remanded the accused until September 23 when a ruling whether to grant him bail or now will be made.

The prosecution led by Peter Muia from the Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) opposed Jaoko’s plea for bond citing his security.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations in Kondele said in a report filed in court locals had threatened to lynch him if released.

Muia also said the accused may intimidate witnesses if released since the DCI is still investigating claims that he may be in possession of another firearm.

He said the accused was also facing other charges at the in another court including forgery and illegal possession of a firearm.

Jaoko’s lawyer, Mogusu Nyamweya, opposed the application saying the prosecution did not advance tangible reasons to warrant denying his client bail.

The court will rule on the bail application on September 23.