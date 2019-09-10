Kisumu County Assembly Speaker’s panel convened amid speculation on Oloo’s speakership

, KISUMU, Kenya, Sep 10 – The Kisumu County Assembly House Business Committee was convened on Tuesday amid escalating wars on the leadership of the legislative body.

Kajulu MCA Roy Samo who doubles up as the Deputy Speaker was chairing the meeting that kicked off mid-morning on Tuesday.

A section of Members of the County Assembly on Tuesday confronted rival lawmakers as they demanded for the immediate replacement of Speaker Onyango Oloo who was Monday charged over financial impropriety.

Oloo, a former Board Chairperson of the Lake Basin Development Authority (LBDA) is accused of acting with others to inflate the cost of the Lake Basin Mall from Sh2.5 billion to Sh4.1 billion.

He is accused of receiving a Sh 17 million bribe from the firm contracted to build the mall to approve the variation of the construction cost by 57 per cent against procurement guidelines that only allow a variation of up to 25 per cent.

Tension was high around the Assembly as charged youth demanded the swearing in of Kisumu North MCA Elisha Oraro as Temporary Speaker.

Majority of the MCAs were pilling pressure on the Clerk to proceed to the House and conduct the election of the new Speaker.

Speaker Oloo who was Monday released on bond is expected in Kisumu on Wednesday to chair a session of the Assembly.