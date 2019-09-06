Kihalangwa among 8 PSs moved in latest reshuffle

, NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 6 – Eight Principal Secretaries have been moved in the latest changes effected by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday.

State House said those moved are Maj. Gen (Rtd) Gordon Kihalangwa from State Department for Defence to State Department for Public Works, Betty Maina from State Department for Industrialization to State Department for Environment and Forestry and Dr Francis Owino from State Department for Public Service to State Department for Industrialization.

ADVERTISEMENT

Julius Korir was also moved from the State Department for Infrastructure to the State Department for Public Service, Prof Dr Fred K Segor from State Department for Irrigation to State Department for Wildlife Services and Ibrahim Mohamed from State Department for Environment and Forestry to State Department for Defence.

Also transferred is Prof Paul Maringa from State Department for Public Works to State Department for Infrastructure Prof Hamadi Boga from State Department of Agricultural Research to State Department for Crop Development and Agricultural Research.

State House said the changes are aimed at enhancing “efficiency and service delivery” in the government.

President Kenyatta has also merged the State Department Crop Development with State Department for Agricultural Research to create the State Department for Crop Development and Agricultural Research.