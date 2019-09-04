Kibwana tells off Kalonzo’s allies, vows to liberate Makueni from Wiper influence

, MAKUENI, Kenya, Sep 4 – Makueni Governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana has challenged Wiper Democratic Movement to a political contest vowing to weaken the influence of the Kalonzo Musyoka-led party ahead of the 2022 presidential race.

Kibwana who has declared interest in the contest on Wednesday rubbished claims by Musyoka’s lieutenants that he was championing for Deputy President William Ruto’s candidature in 2022.

He accused the Wiper Party of orchestrating his removal from party leadership saying the party had lost a sense of direction and as a result its popularity in Ukambani region consisting Machakos, Makueni and Kitui county.

“The likes of Maanzo and his boss (Musyoka) are specializing in threats. Why can’t you oust me and ask for a by-election?” posed Kibwana who addressed locals in Wote town.

The second-term governor was responding to comments made by Makueni MP Daniel Maanzo who claimed he has been working to promote the candidature of Deputy President William Ruto.

Kibwana wondered why the party was yet to deregister him long after picking a new party chairperson.

“I am not afraid of being removed from the party. I’m ready for a by-election. Tell whoever has sent you that wiper has weakened in Makueni and by 2022 it will be nowhere,” he said.