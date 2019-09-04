Kenyatta to open five-day International Agricultural Show in Mombasa on Thursday  

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Sep 4 – President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to officially open this year’s Mombasa International Agricultural Show of Kenya (ASK) on Thursday.

The five-day show, whose theme is ‘Promoting Innovation and Technology in Agriculture and Trade’, will opens its door to the public on Wednesday and come to an end on Sunday.

Security in and around the showground in Mkomani area, Nyali constituency, has been beefed up ahead of the official opening on Thursday.

Mombasa County Commissioner, Gilbert Kitiyo, toured the ground to assess security readiness on Tuesday.

“We are satisfied with the level of preparations and we are hopeful that it will be a successful event,” said Kitiyo, after inspecting the showground.

Last year, because of the nullified presidential elections and heightened politicking between August and October, President Kenyatta skipped the event.

This year’s Mombasa show has attracted 190 exhibitors, the organizers of the event said.

It has also attracted international exhibitors from Ukraine, China, Uganda, Zanzibar and Tanzania.

ASK Mombasa County Chairperson, Anisa Abdalla, said they had a target of 180 exhibitors.

“We have surpassed the target for exhibitors. Our target was about 180 exhibitors, but now we are at 190, including five who are from outside the country,” said Abdalla.

There are doubts however whether the show will attract enough numbers because of change of dates.

Traditionally, the show is held during August holidays, but this year’s event comes in the first week of September.

However, Abdalla said, ASK will be targeting school-going children.

She said they have spoken to school principals across the Coast region, who have agreed to release their students to attend the show and learn more about agriculture.

“We have done our research and found out that it is preferable to hold the event in September,” she said.