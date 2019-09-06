Kenyatta, Kibaki mourn Mugabe as visionary leader who fought for the emancipation of Africans

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has led Kenyans in mourning the death of former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe who passed away Friday morning aged 95.

The Head of State described Mugabe as a courageous leader who was never afraid to fight for what he believed in even when it was not popular.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Kenyatta also eulogized Mugabe as an elder statesman, a freedom fighter and a pan-Africanist who played a major role in shaping the African continent.

“In this moment of sorrow, my thoughts and prayers go out to his family, his relatives and the people of Zimbabwe who, for many years, he served with commitment and dedication. Words cannot convey the magnitude of the loss as former President Mugabe was an elder statesman, a freedom fighter and a Pan-Africanist who played a major role in shaping the interests of the African continent,” Kenyatta said.

“To his family, the Government and the people of Zimbabwe, may the Almighty God comfort you and may the soul of former President Mugabe rest in eternal peace.”

Former President Mwai Kibaki said the death of Mugabe has marked an end of an era in Africa.

Kibaki, in his message of condolence, added that Mugabe’s demise closes the chapter of African founding presidents whose commitment to the continent remains remarkable.

He further pointed out that Mugabe will be remembered for courageously defending the dignity of the African people.

“His share of downsides aside, Mugabe, no doubt, stood for the greater good of Africa. His unrelenting quest for a free Africa stood out. Despite the sentiments of those who serially vilified him, Mugabe will be best remembered for courageously defending the dignity of the African people. Embedded in his story are valuable lessons worth celebrating,” Kibaki said.

Mugabe who hospitalized in Singapore for months for an undisclosed ailment has been in ill health since his ouster and humiliating fall from office in November 2017.

He was succeeded by Emmerson Mnangagwa.