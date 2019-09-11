Kenya Power ramps up public sensitisation to beat fraudsters

, NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 – Kenya Power has stepped up public awareness campaigns geared at raising awareness on billing process, as well as combating fraud and enhancing customer satisfaction.

In an elaborate communication campaign, the Company is seeking to enhance awareness on the firm’s official payment platforms and customer service interaction channels.

According to the Company’s Acting Managing Director and CEO Eng. Jared Othieno, the twin campaigns, across various media platforms, will be used as an anti-fraud deterrent effort to mitigate losses by the firm and its customers.

The campaigns dubbed: Power Sawa (Power to you) and Usichezwe na conmen (Don’t be conned/defrauded) will provide much-needed customer sensitization on the need to use official Kenya Power payment and customer engagement channels.

“We are aware of the challenges faced by our consumers and the mutual losses we have faced due to fraudulent activities. These campaigns will, therefore, provide a sensitization platform to enable us to mitigate the risks associated with fraud and other irregularities as part of our corporate revenue assurance and superior customer service delivery endeavours,” Eng. Othieno said.

The Power Sawa campaign, he added, will provide public education of topics such as the economic value of electricity, billing processes and customer connection services. The Usichezwe na conmen campaign will also highlight the company’s official payment channels for both pre-paid and post-paid customers.

In the recent past, the Company has undertaken several initiatives to improve business operations which include the billing process. Alignment of meters to the respective electricity distribution feeder lines to reduce energy losses and improve operational efficiency is one of these initiatives. Others include digitisation of the Kenya Power infrastructural assets in the Company’s information technology system and upgrading of its customer service management system.

“The Company has rolled out a system that works for the customers, and that starts by sensitising them on the billing process,” said Eng. Othieno adding that “We continually strive to enhance our operational and technical efficiency by adopting technological innovations aimed at improving business operations and customer experience.”

The campaign will also educate the public on how to protect themselves from fraudsters. One of the most common types of scams involves customers receiving an unsolicited phone call, electronic, or in-person communications by an individual claiming to represent the Company. The scammer states that they can receive a discount on their power service or their service will be disconnected if payment is not made immediately.

The Company calls on consumers to use Paybill 888880 to buy electricity tokens and 888888 to pay for post-pay bills (other authorised channels are detailed in the KPLC Website. And all the payments, whether bills or connection fees, should be made to Kenya Power via the Company’s banking halls and authorized payment channels. No payment should be made to individuals.

The public are encouraged to report instances of fraud to the police or SMS 95551 or the Company website.