Kenya bans child adoption by foreigners

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 12 – The Cabinet has announced an immediate ban on adoption of children by foreign nationals.

A special Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta and attended by Deputy President William Ruto also directed the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection to formulate a new policy document to regulate the adoption of children by foreign nationals in Kenya.

The meeting also directed the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection to streamline operations of the Child Welfare Society of Kenya and those of children homes in the country.

On infrastructure, the Cabinet approved Kshs 6.9 billion for the development of an Inland Container Depot, Railway Marshalling Yard, Logistics Zone and Public Utility Area as well as other core enabling infrastructure to support the development of the Naivasha Special Economic Zone and the impending completion of Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) phase 2A.

The Cabinet also approved the hosting of the upcoming Nairobi Summit of the 25th International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD 25).

The summit that will be held from 12th to 14th November 2019 is expected to attract over 6,000 delegates from 179 countries. The summit is set to project a positive image and solidify the country’s position as an ideal conference and aviation hub, a move that will boost Kenya’s tourism sector.