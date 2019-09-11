Jared Otieno challenges dispossession of assets over Sh300mn gold fraud case

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 11 – Businessman Jared Otieno, has filed an application seeking to stop the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Attorney General from preserving his assets, which he claims are not subject to criminal case he is facing.

The applicant and 15 others have accused the DCI of wrongfully dispossession of their properties, something they say could cost them business.

ADVERTISEMENT

The applicants asked the court in the application filed on Wednesday to compel DCI and the AG to release their properties which include furniture electrical and kitchen appliances.

The directors, managers and suppliers of a company trading as Nirone Safe Keeping Limited were charged with conspiracy to defraud a foreigner of USD3 million, equivalent of Sh300 million.

The accused persons were arraigned before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi in May before whom they denied the criminal charge.

The suspects were said to have defrauded Southern Chanthavong, a director of Simuong Group from Lao by means of fraudulent tricks after displaying heavy metal boxes allegedly marked with genuine gold.

The said transaction took place at office trading in the name of Nirone Keeping Limited.

The suspects were also accused of obtaining money by false pretenses.