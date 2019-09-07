Imran Okoth among 10 candidates battling for ODM ticket as primaries for Kibra mini poll get underway

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) nominations for the Kibra parliamentary seat by-elections kicked off at 6am in the opening with 10 aspirants facing off in battle for the party ticked ahead of a mini-poll on November 7.

Brother to late Kibra MP Ken, Okoth Bernard Otieno alias Imran Okoth, is among candidates in the contest.

According to the party, the exercise began on time and should be concluded later in the day.

“All 180 polling stations opened at 6 am and will close at 5 pm to create room for the counting of votes,” ODM said.

“Votes shall be counted at the polling station thereafter results will be transmitted to the rallying center where the final announcement will be made,” ODM added.

The opposition party also said upon declaration of the winner, the Returning Officer will issue the winner with an Interim Certificate pending the determination of any dispute that will be presented to the party’s Disputes Resolution Tribunal which will sit on September 8.

The party is spending Sh10 million to conduct the nomination exercise.

The candidates seeking to fly the party’s ticket include Christone Odhiambo, popularly known as DJ Kriss Darlin, Peter Ochieng, Tony Ogola Sira, William Ayacko, and Stephen Okello.

Others are Eric Ochieng, Brian Owino, John Otieno, Benson Musungu and Patrick Lumumba Owade.

The ODM candidate will then face Jubilee Party’s McDonald Mariga and Amani National Congress’ Eliud Owalo as the front runners in the by-election.

The Kibra parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of Ken Okoth who succumbed to cancer in July.

ODM had postponed its nominations from August 26 to September 7 after the party’s National Elections Board Chairperson Judith Pareno said police had informed the party they were occupied with census and could therefore not provide security for the nomination exercise.