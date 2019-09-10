IG recalls Nyoro’s file from Murang’a to seek guidance from DPP

, NAIROBI Kenya Sep 10 – Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro may not be charged after all, following his dramatic arrest on Monday night.

His arrest sparked protests in Murang’a town, with locals and leaders sympathetic to him, accusing the state of ‘harassing’ him.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Tuesday morning, Inspector-General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said he had recalled the investigations file from Murang’a County for “review and guidance from the DPP’, hours after he was set free from police custody.

His lawyer Senator Irungu Kang’ata said he secured his release, with an assurance that there will be no charges against him.

Murang’a County Commander Josphat Kinyua, had insisted that “Legal action will be taken against the MP and other culprits involved in the incident.”

He had been arrested during a town hall meeting that was live on television from Murang’a, sparking outrage, mainly from leaders allied to Tanga Tanga movement that is associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

Nyoro had clashed with nominated MP Maina Kamanda on Sunday, accusing him of presiding over a harambee in his backyard without inviting him.

“After immense pressure from the people of Murang’a and fellow leaders, Nyoro has been released by police,” said Kipchumba Murkomen, the Senate Majority Leader, who also subscribes to Tanga Tanga.

The incident occurred at Gitui Catholic Church on Sunday when Kamanda of the Kieleweke group was presiding over a fundraiser.

Kamanda was accompanied by several other leaders who were being introduced when Nyoro arrived and demanded to take over the function because it was in his constituency, leading to chaotic scenes.

When police tried to arrest him outside the church, local youth shielded him to his car that drove off.

“The act of orchestrating chaos and disturbance at any place is a criminal offense and it is more regrettable when such an act is committed within the precincts of a house of worship,” the police commander warned.

Area Bishop Rt Rev James Wainaina too condemned the chaotic scenes and urged leaders to always maintain decorum.

“We call upon everyone, particularly the political class, to uphold the dignity of the places worship,” he said.

Prior to his arrest, a defiant Nyoro had on Monday accused police of intimidating him, insisting he was justified in defending his position at his backyard.

“I am not a coward, I will not allow anyone to intimidate me,” he said.

His arrest was condemned by leaders from his Tanga Tanga group.

“I am actually surprised that Nyoro has been arrested. I hope the Inspector General of Police remembers that power is transient and that we are merely temporary trustees in the offices bestowed upon us to serve and not to oppress others,” Murkomen tweeted, “I hope the DPP (Noordin Haji) will stand to be counted,” said Murkomen.