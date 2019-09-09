IEBC clears 10 candidates for Kibra parliamentary by-election ahead of Tuesday deadline

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 9 – Over ten candidates have been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to contest in the forthcoming Kibra by-election ahead of the deadline for submission of candidatures on Tuesday.

The ten are among 26 aspirants who have expressed interest to replace the late Ken Okoth who succumbed to cancer in July.

Speaking to media after presenting his papers on Monday, FORD Kenya candidate Khamisi Butich urged Kibra residents to vote peacefully assuring them of improved healthcare and security in the area if elected.

“We are now ready to hit the ground for our campaign and I want to say that it will not be business as usual in Kibra. It will be a new dawn; things are about to change, and I want to call on Kibra residents to give me a chance to deliver to them and change the face of Kibra. I ask my competitors to do their campaigns in the most peaceful manner and not cause mayhem at all,” Butich said.

Independent candidates Felix Anditi and Fridah Kerubo, pleaded with Kibra people to vote for them promising to create jobs for the youth and improve their living standards.

“I decided to run for this seat because I felt that Kibra people need new ideas, fresh people and young people to continue with the rich legacy that our late MP left. The people of Kibra need food, jobs and improved living standards which I will address if elected,” Anditi said.

His sentiments were echoed by Kerubo who pointed out that her candidature is driven by the high rate of unemployment among youths.

“I have outlined my policies and I am in no doubt that I will win this race. I am so far the only woman who has been cleared. I am running independently, and my promise is to create jobs both locally and in diaspora for Kibra youths,” she said.

Jubilee’s candidate McDonald Mariga is expected to present his papers on Tuesday as ODM’s flag bearer Imran Okoth awaits a determination of a petition filed by William Orero challenging his win in party primaries held on Saturday.

Orero has alleged that the exercise was not free and fair.

Okoth beat nine other aspirants after he managed to garner 4,382 votes in primaries.

The seat fell vacant after the death of Ken Okoth who succumbed to cancer on July 26.

The by election is slated for November 7.