Ichung’wa wades into trouble for uttering ‘tanga tanga’ in Parliament

, NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 11 – The politics of the two factions in the ruling Jubilee Party–Tanga Tanga and the Kieleweke group–played out in the National Assembly chambers on Wednesday afternoon when House Majority Leader Aden Duale and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa openly clashed.

Ichung’wa, who is a vocal member of the Tanga Tanga faction that pledges its allegiance to Deputy President William Ruto and supports his 2022 presidential ambitions, ignited the brief collision when he uttered the word Tanga Tanga during the debate of the Public Finance Management Amendment Bill.

The Kieleweke group which is led by nominated MP Maina Kamanda supports President Uhuru Kenyatta’s agenda of the Big Four and leaving behind a good legacy.

“Since I do ‘Tanga Tanga’ in the counties over the weekend I have had the opportunity to meet people who have submitted their views on this matter,” he said before Duale interrupted him.

The Garissa Township lawmaker protested the use of the word, with Ichung’wa insisting that it was not a parliamentary word, while demanding that he withdraws.

“Tanga tanga is not a parliamentary word and he cannot be allowed to use the floor of this House to Tanga Tanga and also use the privilege to sell his formation. He can only sell his agenda during the weekend because this House only has the majority and the minority side,” he said.

He reminded the vocal lawmaker to be cognizant of the fact that he was still a member of the Jubilee Party and challenged him to quit if he no-longer subscribes to it.

“If he wants to advance the agenda of the Tanga Tanga formation on the floor of the House then he should turn it into a party, resign and then I will whip him out as the chair of the Budget and Appropriations Committee,” he said.

Duale stressed that Jubilee Party was a solid political outfit under the leadership of President Uhuru Kenyatta followed by the Orange Democratic Movement Party (ODM) which is led by the former premier Raila Odinga.

Duale made light of the moment and told off Ichung’wa that he was squarely to blame for the woes that have recently followed Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro following his dramatic arrest on Monday evening after he clashed with nominated MP Maina Kamanda of Kieleweke during a Sunday fundraiser in his constituency.

“This is a man who made Nyoro to be arrested because he has been traversing the country recruiting people every day,” he said.

The House Minority Leader John Mbadi waded into the subject and accused Ichung’wa of advancing impunity on the floor of the House by disregarding the standing order that dictates under Article 77 that “proceedings of the House shall be conducted in Kiswahili, English or Sign Language.

It further goes on to state that “a member who begins a speech in any of the languages provided for shall continue in the same language until the conclusion of the Member’s speech,”.

The Suba South lawmaker referred the word tanga tanga to being mother tongue and cautioned that the attitude exhibited by Ichung’wa risk eroding the values held by the House.

“The bad manners if allowed to come in this House like it is happening in churches then this country is going to be destroyed,” he said.

It took the intervention of temporary Speaker Patrick Mariru (Laikipia West) to quell the situation.