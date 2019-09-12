Gunmen steal millions from an aircraft in Moyale

, NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 12 – Police have launched a manhunt for gunmen who stole an unknown amount of money from an aircraft that had just landed in Moyale airstrip late Wednesday.

Police said the money that had been dispatched from Equity Bank in Nairobi, was being transported by a Wells Fargo official.

The robbery occurred when the pilot and co-pilot had just alighted and were accosted by three armed gunmen who offloaded two sacks of money and took off.

Detectives investigating the matter say they have established that no prior arrangement had been made to secure the money when the aircraft landed at the airstrip, with plans now underway to interrogate officials involved in planning the transportation.

“The bank manager and all those who were involved in this transportation plan will be questioned,” a senior detective said, “those who were to receive the money will also have some questions to answer.”

The incident comes a week after policemen on escort duties took off with Sh72 million that was being loaded onto a Standard Chartered Bank in Nairobi West.

In what detectives described as a major security lapse, the thugs in Moyale cut through a wire mesh and managed to get their getaway vehicle on the runway. The airstrip is located about 10 kilometers from Moyale police station.

“They left behind a third bag full of money,” a senior detective at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), who was briefed about the incident told Capital FM News, “The pilot, co-pilot and the security official have been questioned over the incident.”

Such cases are on a rise, with millions of shillings stolen this year alone, in what seems to be well executed plans, police said.

Some of the cases include the theft of more than Sh20 million from Family bank, Ruiru branch in June.

Earlier in April, four Barclays bank ATM’s were manipulated and Sh11.2 million stolen.

It’s a trend that started way back in November 2017, when thugs dug a tunnel for months and stole Sh50 million from KCB bank, Thika branch.

Several suspects, who include bank officials, are already facing charges.