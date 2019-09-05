Early diagnosis critical to treating polycystic ovarian syndrome-triggered infertility – specialist

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 5 – Cases of infertility in women have gradually risen with medics now calling for regular checkups to avert the effects that come as a result of late diagnosis.

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), one of the leading causes of infertility, for instance, affects over 10-15 per cent of women of reproductive age, according Dr Paul Koigi an Obstetrics and Gynecologist at the Nairobi Hospital.

Racheal Mwalili*, 30, is counting 4 years in marriage, and numerous trials to conceive to no avail.

“My husband and I had agreed to start a family in the second year of our marriage. But as they say, it is easier said than done,” she told Capital FM in an interview.

“I must admit that prior to settling down; I was not so keen to following up on my reproductive health. So, my visits began and with it learnt that I suffer from the PCOS.”

“As a teenage girl, I often expressed concerns about irregular cycles, weight problems and acne, developed terrible migraine headaches. In fact, as my hormones surged throughout my teens, my migraines worsened. Plus, I was developing hirsutism (abnormal hair growth),” Mwalili narrated.

Its exact cause is unknown, but it causes the ovaries to develop numerous follicles (collections of fluid that surround the eggs) without releasing them regularly.

The signs and symptoms of PCOS center around 3 key features: irregular periods (too few times, too far in-between and too heavy); excess androgen levels (excess hair on the face and body, darkening of the skin, severe acne and male pattern baldness) and polycystic ovaries (enlarged ovaries with many follicles).

Common factors that increase the risk of PCOS are insulin resistance, high levels of insulin, obesity and genetics.

Dr Koigi however noted to manage the disorder, “like any other disease, early prognosis is key in averting any risks as well to determine treatment prescription.”

“Unfortunately, most women get to seek prognosis when they are faced with fertility issues,” Kioni said noting that the condition is treatable.

“Having PCOS does not mean you cannot get pregnant. PCOS is one of the most common, but treatable, causes of infertility in women. In women with PCOS, the hormonal imbalance interferes with the growth and release of eggs from the ovaries (ovulation). If you don’t ovulate, you can’t get pregnant.”

– How PCOS affects pregnancy –

PCOS can cause problems during pregnancy for you and for your baby. Women with PCOS have higher rates of miscarriage, gestational diabetes, preeclampsia, Cesarean Section (CS).

The most important aspect of PCOS is to establish an early diagnosis and institute treatment early in order to avoid a myriad of potential complications such as infertility, gestational diabetes, high blood pressure, pre-eclampsia, premature birth, early pregnancy loss, fatty liver, syndrome X, Type 2 diabetes, sleep apnea, depression, anxiety and cancer of the endometrium.

Of these complications, difficulty in conceiving is the most common, affecting up to 80 per cent of patients with PCOS.

– PCOS Treatment –

Upon diagnosis of PCOS, there are four lines of management: lifestyle modification, medical treatment, supportive treatment and surgical treatment.

The lifestyle modifications are a low-carbohydrate high-fiber diet, thrice-weekly moderate-intensity exercise and loss of 5 – 10per cent of body weight.

Medical management involves the use of oral contraceptives to induce regular menses, androgen-blocking agents to reduce the effects of excess testosterone, anti-hyperglycemic agents to lower blood sugar levels, ovulogens to induce ovulation and acne medications.

Supportive treatments include tweezing, shaving, waxing, threading and laser removal of excess hair.

Surgical therapy involves either laparoscopic ovarian drilling of the ovary or cutting off pieces of the ovary.

“Overall, PCOS is a condition that significantly disrupts a woman’s life and reproductive career. However, the silver lining lies in the potential for early diagnosis and effective treatment in order to avoid the numerous undesired effects. If you suspect that you or those around you may have PCOS, seek the attention of your gynecologist as soon as possible so that treatment can be instituted as early as possible,” noted Kiogi.