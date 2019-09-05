DNA reveals Ken Okoth is biological father of Anne Thumbi’s son

, NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 5 – DNA results have shown that Ken Okoth, the late KIBRA MP is the biological father of a son to nominated MCA Ann Thumbi.

The results released Thursday showed a 99.9 percent match on samples taken from Okoth’s body and those of the minor whose paternity was disputed last month when the MP succumbed to cancer.

Family lawyers Danstun Omari and Elkana Mogaka, told journalists in Nairobi, that DNA was conducted in three different laboratories both In Kenya and abroad—and gave similar results.

The lawyers said they have subsequently filed reports and affidavit in support of the pending application.

The dispute of the minor was subject of an application filed in court that sought to halt Okoth’s interment.

The MPs body was finally cremated after parties entered consent in court.

Okoth’s mother had disowned Thumbi, saying she was “sure her son did not sire any child with any woman.”

She said she only recognizes Okoth’s widow—and not his mistress Ann Thumbi who had accused the family of locking her and her son out of the burial arrangements.

The matter will be mentioned in court on September 18.