Detectives arrest 2 police officers linked to Sh72mn Nairobi West ATM heist

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 7 – Special Crime Prevention Unit officers on Saturday arrested two police officer in Kisii town and Kendu Bay and recovered Sh7 million in the ongoing probe on Sh72 million ATM heist.

The two, an administration officer and his general duty colleague, are believed to be part of a gang that conspired to steal the money during a routine replenishing of Standard Chartered Bank’s ATM in Nairobi West.

Director of Criminal Investigations Director George Kinoti says the first suspect, Chris Ayenda Machogu, led the police from Kisii town to Kendu Bay where detectives arrested his accomplice Vincent Wycliff Owuor .

A Subaru believed to have been acquired from proceeds of the stolen cash was also recovered from the two.

On Thursday morning, men posing as police officers stole 13 bags of money worth Sh72 million, from the Standard Chartered Bank and G4S in Nairobi.

The money was in transit from G4S headquarters along Witu road to an ATM in Nairobi West belonging to Standard Chartered Bank.