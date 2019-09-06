Death of Robert Mugabe marks the end of an era in Africa – Mwai Kibaki

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Former President Mwai Kibaki has remembered Robert Mugabe, the founding leader of Zimbabwe who passed away on Friday, as a leader who was committed to the liberation of the African people.

Kibaki eulogized Mugabe who died aged 95 as a leader who, “his share of downsides aside,” worked for the greater good of the continent.

“In more ways than one, the death of Robert Mugabe marks the end of an era in Africa. It closes the chapter of Africa’s founding presidents whose commitment to the emancipation of the people of Africa remains enduringly remarkable,” a statement from his office read.

The former Head of State who retired in 2013 after serving two five-year terms said Mugabe’s “unrelenting quest for a free Africa stood out.”

“In spite of the sentiments of those who serially vilified him, Mugabe will be best remembered for courageously defending the dignity of the African people. Embedded in his story are valuable lessons worth celebrating.”

President Kenyatta declared national morning beginning Saturday to Monday in honour of Mugabe who he described as a pan Africanist.

“I hereby order and direct;- that the flag of the republic of Kenya shall be flown at half-mast at the state house and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the republic of Kenya and throughout the republic of Kenya from dawn on Saturday the 7th September, 2019 until sunset, on Monday the 9th September, 2019,” an order dispatched on Friday read.

Deputy President William Ruto eulogized Mugabe as a revolutionary.

“Mugabe was a revolutionary freedom fighter and a liberation hero. He fought for the emancipation of his people and Zimbabwe’s independence with courage, resolve and dedication,” he said.

Despite being remembered as a key voice and hero in Africa’s quest for independence from imperialism, Mugabe has equally been criticized, even in his death, for autocracy and leading Zimbabwe into tyranny and corruption during his 37-year rule.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, a close ally of late long serving Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai, sent a close brief condolence message referring to Mugabe’s highhandedness.

“Mugabe was a liberation hero who like others, made mistakes during his reign,” Odinga tweeted.

Nelson Chamisa, who took over the leadership of Zimbabwe’s opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) from Tsvangirai said he recognized Mugabe’s contribution to the nation.

“Even though I and our party, the MDC, and the Zimbabwean people had great political differences with the late former President during his tenure in office, and disagreed for decades, we recognize his contribution made during his lifetime as a nation’s founding President,” Chamisa tweeted.

He however said there will be “time for greater reflection” on Mugabe’s 37 years in power.

“There’s so much to say for a life of 95 years and national leadership spanning over 37 years but in the true spirit of Ubuntu, we would like to give this moment to mourning but there will be time for greater reflection.”

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa who ascended the presidency in November 2017 after the military staged a bloodless coup forcing Mugabe out of power described the founding Head of State a dedicated liberation fighter.

“Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace,” he tweeted.

Mugabe’s health was reported to have started worsening some time in 2018 when Mnangagwa told the governing Zimbabwe African National Union – Patriotic Front (ZANU–PF) party that the former leader had difficulties walking and that he had been flown to Singapore for specialized treatment.

The anti-apartheid African National Congress in the neighbouring South Africa described Mugabe as “an ardent and vocal advocate of African unity and self-reliance.”