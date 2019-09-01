DCI arrests notorious conman wanted by Kibera Law Courts

, NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 1 – A man described by police as a notorious conman has been arrested by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The man, identified as Zachary Mwangi Kariuki alias Muru wa Tetu, was arrested on Saturday, and an appeal placed on DCI’s Twitter handle with his photograph, urging members who may have fallen victim to report to the nearest police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

The DCI said the man is wanted by the Kibera Law Courts where a Magistrate had issued an arrest warrant against him after failing to appear in court.

“He was arrested by Flying Squad Detectives. Upon his arrest, several members of the Public came out with various complaints of obtaining money by False Pretences,” the DCI said in a Tweet published Saturday.

He is specifically accused of obtaining money by false pretence, according to the DCI, although no specific figures were mentioned.

He is due in court Monday.